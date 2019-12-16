New butterfly species spotted at conservatory

A new butterfly species has been recorded at the Tropical Butterfly Conservatory at Srirangam.

The 106th species — Chestnut Bob — was sighted by two junior research fellows, engaged by the Forest Department inside the 25-acre conservatory, on Friday.

The green environment inside the conservatory has been steadily attracting butterfly species.

Attracting a stream of visitors, with footfalls recorded more on Saturday and Sunday, besides on government holidays, the conservatory has emerged as a major tourist attraction in Tiruchi with arrivals exceeding 10.5 lakh, said another official.

Around 500 copies of a glossy handbook recently brought out on the conservatory have sold so far. The department is also renovating the interiors of an amphi-theatre located inside.