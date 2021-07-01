New bus stand work in limbo

Slow progress of bus stand construction at Ammapettai

01 July 2021 20:37 IST

The Communist Party of India, Ammapettai Union, has resented the inordinate delay in construction of a spacious bus stand at Ammapettai.

In a statement, the CPI’s Ammapettai Union secretary, R. Senthilkumar, said the tender for the ₹3-crore project was floated in November 2018 and the work should have been completed by November 2019 as per the tender conditions. However, it remains incomplete and due to the inordinate delay in execution of the work, local people and the floating population continue to suffer from frequent traffic snarls near the bus stand on Tiruchi - Velankanni highway even during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

Advertising

Advertising