Tiruchirapalli

New bus stand work in limbo

Slow progress of bus stand construction at Ammapettai  

The Communist Party of India, Ammapettai Union, has resented the inordinate delay in construction of a spacious bus stand at Ammapettai.

In a statement, the CPI’s Ammapettai Union secretary, R. Senthilkumar, said the tender for the ₹3-crore project was floated in November 2018 and the work should have been completed by November 2019 as per the tender conditions. However, it remains incomplete and due to the inordinate delay in execution of the work, local people and the floating population continue to suffer from frequent traffic snarls near the bus stand on Tiruchi - Velankanni highway even during the COVID-19 pandemic period.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2021 8:38:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/new-bus-stand-work-in-limbo/article35082416.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY