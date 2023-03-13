ADVERTISEMENT

New bus stand construction work gathers pace in Karur

March 13, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - KARUR:

C. Jaisankar

With an aim of decongesting the existing bus stand in Karur, which was designed and constructed about 30 years ago, the State government approved a proposal of the Karur Corporation to build a new bus stand at Thirumanilaiyur. Construction for the ₹40-crore project will begin in November.

Construction of bus bays, administration block, restaurant, parking lot, sanitary complex, cloakroom and passenger waiting hall were among the proposed facilities at the bus stand. As per the project, the bus stand will have to be constructed within a year from the date of awarding contract.

Though the construction work progressed slowly initially due to the seasonal rain in November and December, it gathered momentum since the withdrawal of North East monsoon. Work has been taken up without break.

Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran told The Hindu that nearly 355 of the work had been completed so far. Progress of work was being monitored daily. Going by the speed of the work, the project was likely to be completed well before the stipulated time. The bus stand, being constructed on 12 acres of land, would have 75 bays.

