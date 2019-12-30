Tiruchirapalli

New buildings inaugurated at CUTN

Buildings for academic activity and a central library constructed at a total cost of ₹39.79 crore were declared open at Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) near here on Saturday.

The three-storey ‘Academic Building-3’, with a built-up area of 8,572 sq mt, has been constructed at a cost of ₹22 crore. It houses 30 classrooms, 12 laboratories, seminar halls and staff enclosures.

The Central Library building, with a built-up area of 5,982 sq mt, has been constructed at an outlay of ₹17.79 crore.

Both buildings were inaugurated by CUTN Chancellor G. Padamanaban, who also released a decennial publication.

Vice-Chancellor A.P. Dash and Registrar S. Bhuvaneswari participated.

