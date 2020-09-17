New buildings for veterinary hospital and animal husbandry dispensaries

Eight animal husbandry dispensaries and a veterinary hospital in Ariyalur district will get new buildings with the financial assistance of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

A sum of ₹54 lakh has been sanctioned for the veterinary hospital in Ariyalur and ₹35 lakh has been released for the dispensaries at Vikkiramangalam, R. S. Mathur, Thirumanur, Guruvadi, T. Palur, Meensuriti, Irumbulikurichi, Andimadam and Sendurai.

Though they had been functioning in their own buildings, many of them have become old. Some of them including the dispensary at T. Palur were 50 years old. M. Hameed Ali, Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry, Ariyalur, told The Hindu that the buildings, where the dispensaries and veterinary hospital had been functioning for several years, were demolished to construct the new buildings.

Out of the eight dispensaries and a hospital, construction had almost been completed in five dispensaries. All out patient facilities including treatment of cattle and artificial insemination sheds, storage of medicine, rooms for veterinary assistant surgeon, livestock inspector and animal husbandry assistants had been completed at Vikkiramangalam, Guruvadi, T. Palur, Meensuriti and Irumbulikurichi. They were ready for providing needy services to the cattle.

A. Selvaraj, Assistant Director of Animal Husbandry, Ariyalur, said that construction of new buildings at R.S. Mathur, Thirumanur and Sendurai had started. The works would be completed within two months.

Dr. Hameed added that the veterinary hospital at Ariyalur would have both in-patient and outpatient wards. Provisions have been made for the owners of cattle to stay with them when the animals were admitted as inpatients. The hospital would have an intensive care unit to treat badly affected pet animals and livestock. In addition to ₹54 lakh, a sum of ₹10 lakh has been sanctioned to set up an operation theatre at Ariyalur hospital.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was likely to inaugurate the new buildings when he is expected to visit the town in the last week of September.