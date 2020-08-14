New buildings for Govt. ITI opened

PERAMBALUR
Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami declared open, through video conference from Chennai, new buildings for the Government Industrial Training Institute at Alathur in the district on Friday.
The new buildings included a hostel for the trainees were built at a total cost of ₹4.53 crore.
The new ITI building houses six workshops, class and officerooms, computer laboratory, library, rooms for principal and instructors besides rest rooms. The hostel will have 60 rooms with necessary amenities.
The ITI as started in 2014 and currently has a strength of 220 students and offers courses in Electrician, Fitter, Welder, Mechanic and other trades.
Collector V. Santha and MLA R.Tamilselvan were present on the ITI campus during the inauguration.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath