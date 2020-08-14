New buildings for Govt. ITI opened

PERAMBALUR

Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami declared open, through video conference from Chennai, new buildings for the Government Industrial Training Institute at Alathur in the district on Friday.

The new buildings included a hostel for the trainees were built at a total cost of ₹4.53 crore.

The new ITI building houses six workshops, class and officerooms, computer laboratory, library, rooms for principal and instructors besides rest rooms. The hostel will have 60 rooms with necessary amenities.

The ITI as started in 2014 and currently has a strength of 220 students and offers courses in Electrician, Fitter, Welder, Mechanic and other trades.

Collector V. Santha and MLA R.Tamilselvan were present on the ITI campus during the inauguration.