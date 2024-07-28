ADVERTISEMENT

New building to house PHC at Kothamangalam inaugurated

Published - July 28, 2024 05:17 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI 

The building has been constructed with at an estimate of ₹1.25 crore under the MP Local Area Development Scheme for 2022-23 of Rajya Sabha member P. Chidambaram

The Hindu Bureau

Sivaganga MP Karthi Chidambaram, former Finance Minister and Rajya Sabha member P. Chidambaram, and Environment Minister Siva. V. Meyyanathan handing over nutrition kit to a pregnant woman at Kothamangalam village in Pudukottai district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A new building to house the upgraded Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Kothamangalam village in Alangudi taluk in Pudukottai district was inaugurated by former Finance Minister and Rajya Sabha member P. Chidambaram on Sunday.

Environment Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan, Sivaganga Lok Sabha member Karthi Chidambaram and Pudukottai Collector M. Aruna were present.

The building has been constructed with funds granted under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme 2022-23 to Rajya Sabha member P. Chidambaram.  Constructed at a cost of ₹1.25 crore on an area measuring 257.65 sq. m., the new building has a room for the doctor, delivery room with toilet, medicine room, laboratory, emergency treatment room, toilets for women and persons with disabilities and other rooms.

The new building has paved the way for the residents of this area to approach the health centre situated nearby their houses for medical treatment instead of travelling long distances. Mr. Chidambaram and Mr. Meyyanathan distributed nutrition kits to pregnant women given under the Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme on the occasion, an official release said. 

