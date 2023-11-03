New building inaugurated for weekly shandy at Venkatachalapuram

November 03, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Friday inaugurated a weekly shandy at Venkatachalapuram near Uppiliyapuram.

Constructed at an estimate of ₹41.50 lakh under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act Scheme, the shandy has 28 shops. All basic amenities, including electricity and water supply, have been provided to all shops. A toilet complex was a part of the shandy. In addition to them, paverblock has been laid on the sides of the shandy, which meets on every Monday.

Mr. Nehru distributed welfare assistance to various beneficiaries at the function.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Thuraiyur MLA S. Stalin Kumar, District Rural Development Agency Project Officer Devanathan, and Assistant Director of Panchayat Gangadharini participated.

Mr. Devanathan said the number of shops is sufficient to accommodate the traders, who regularly meet at the shandy on Mondays. If more traders turn up, they can set up shops on paver pavements. The shandy will function under the control of the Venkatachalapuram panchayat. The shops will fetch revenue to the panchayat.