New building for transport unit office ready

A new transport unit office for Tiruverumbur constructed with a testing track and other modern features at Navalpattu at a cost of ₹2 crore will become functional soon.

The office built on a 4.5-acre site encompassing the test track for two-wheelers and four-wheelers was handed over to the Transport department by the Public Works department last month. The shifting will be carried out after a formal inauguration by the Chief Minister, sources said.

The unit office has been functioning out of a temporary building in cramped settings since 2007. Visitors to the new office will have an altogether new experience at the new facility equipped with rest rooms, waiting halls and a terminal with internet connectivity along with printers. On an average, 100 to 150 persons visit the unit office for obtaining learners licence and for driving tests.

More importantly, the new facility has rest rooms and ramps for persons with disabilities. So far, driving licence applicants had to undertake driving test at the test track at Tiruchi West Office at Pirattiyur.

According to an employee of a driving school in Tiruverumbur, the facility has come after a long time much to the relief of driving licence seekers. Alongside, rectification of manpower shortage at the unit office is bound to make a big difference, he said.

According to sources, the Tiruverumbur unit office has only two employees for six sanctioned posts. The office has only Motor Vehicle Inspector and Office Superintendent as full time employees.

The posts of assistant, typist, office aide and night watchman have to be filled, the sources said.