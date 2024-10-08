New building for daily vegetable and fruit market to come up in Perambalur

A new building for the daily vegetable and fruit market is to be constructed in Perambalur town after demolishing the existing structure. The government has sanctioned ₹2.48 crore under the Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme 2024-2025 for the construction of the vegetable market building near the old bus stand.

The new building will house 115 vegetable shops.

Official sources said the need for a new building was felt as the existing structure was damaged. The existing building would be demolished to enable the construction of a new one with toilets.

An alternative place has been identified in Perambalur town for the vegetable market to function temporarily so as to enable the shopkeepers carry on with their business till such time the construction of the new building was completed. The sources said the plan was to commence the construction work before this year and the new building was expected to be completed in six months.

Perambalur Collector Grace Pachuau, who inspected the existing vegetable market recently, advised the officials to commence the new work at the earliest. Since the market was being visited by several people every day, the Collector also advised the officials concerned to ensure that the new building was provided with proper ventilation and natural lighting besides ensuring that it did not get flooded during rain.

