GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New building for daily vegetable and fruit market to come up in Perambalur

Published - October 08, 2024 08:17 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau
Perambalur Collector Grace Pachuau inspected the existing vegetable and fruit market in Perambalur recently.

Perambalur Collector Grace Pachuau inspected the existing vegetable and fruit market in Perambalur recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A new building for the daily vegetable and fruit market is to be constructed in Perambalur town after demolishing the existing structure.  The government has sanctioned ₹2.48 crore under the Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme 2024-2025 for the construction of the vegetable market building near the old bus stand.

The new building will house 115 vegetable shops.

Official sources said the need for a new building was felt as the existing structure was damaged. The existing building would be demolished to enable the construction of a new one with toilets. 

An alternative place has been identified in Perambalur town for the vegetable market to function temporarily so as to enable the shopkeepers carry on with their business till such time the construction of the new building was completed.  The sources said the plan was to commence the construction work before this year and the new building was expected to be completed in six months. 

Perambalur Collector Grace Pachuau, who inspected the existing vegetable market recently, advised the officials to commence the new work at the earliest.  Since the market was being visited by several people every day, the Collector also advised the officials concerned to ensure that the new building was provided with proper ventilation and natural lighting besides ensuring that it did not get flooded during rain.

Published - October 08, 2024 08:17 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.