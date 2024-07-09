New bronze bell to chime at Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari temple at Tiruvanaikoil

A massive bell weighing 520 kg made of bronze is to be installed at the Arulmigu Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari temple at Tiruvanaikoil here replacing the old bell, which was not functional for several years.

The new bell has been made at a cost of ₹12.50 lakh through donors contribution. The old bell, which was installed in 1920, got slightly damaged and was not in use for around three decades, said temple authorities.

The height of the new bell made at Peralam in Tiruvarur district is 113 cm with its circumference being 287 cm. It took about six to seven months to make the new bronze bell.

An abhishekam is to be performed to the new bell on Wednesday, the authorities said and added that the installation work would commence thereafter. The new bell would be put to use from July 12. It would be installed in a separate place on the left side of the entrance leading to the Swami sannidhi. The Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari temple is one of the panchabootha sthalams representing water, one of the five elements.