New bridges inaugurated

Food Minister R. Kamaraj on Saturday said 80% of road laying works and construction of bridges in Tiruvarur district launched since 2011 had been completed.

Inaugurating new bridges constructed across the Puththar at Serukalathur and Paruthiyur in Kudavasal block, he said administrative sanction was issued to 2,009 works at a total cost of ₹8.76 crore since 2011. Of them, around 1,600 works had been completed.

The bridge across the Puththar connecting Serukalathur and Chiththadi was constructed at a cost of ₹1.51 crore and the one connecting Paruthiyur and Saliyamangalam across the same river was constructed at a cost of ₹1.60 crore.