New bridge to come up in Alwarthoppu in Tiruchi to ease traffic congestion

August 30, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In an effort to decongest the area, Tiruchi Corporation has planned to build a new bridge in Alwarthoppu connecting Bheema Nagar on the banks of the Uyyakondan Canal.

The new bridge would connect Alwarthoppu Road and the rear end of the Five Rose Mahal in Bheema Nagar. The soil test has been completed, and the preparation of a Detailed Project Report is underway. The civic body has also sought a no-objection certificate from the Water Resource Department for the construction of the bridge.

Officials said the existing bridge connecting Alwarthoppu with Bheema Nagar across the Uyyakondan Canal, which lies in a dilapidated condition would be demolished and rebuilt. ‘Once the new bridge is built, work to rebuild the old bridge will begin. The estimated amount for the two bridges is ₹2.08 crore, and we are awaiting funds,” said a senior Corporation official.

According to the residents, the parapet on either side of the bridge began to show signs of damage six years ago, and with heavy rains and an increase in vehicular traffic, its condition is becoming worse by the day.

With pedestrians, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and even mini trucks using it, the bad condition of the bridge poses a safety risk to the residents. “While only small vehicles used this bridge earlier, these days load-carrying vehicles take it as a shortcut to reach Bheema Nagar and Palakkarai,” said R. Wasim, a resident of Bheema Nagar.

“Since the bridge is narrow and weak, it should be closed for traffic. Only pedestrian movement should be allowed on the bridge. We do not know if the bridge can bear the weight of so many vehicles at a time, especially during the upcoming monsoon,” said N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist.

Meanwhile, the civic body had temporarily repaired a portion of the old bridge following demands from the residents within three days. “Both ends of the bridge have been repaired, and soon the damaged parapet wall will be restored,” said C. Kamal Mustafa, ward councillor.