New bridge to come up across Uppar near Omandur

The State government has sanctioned the construction of a high-level bridge across the Uppar near Omandur on the Peramangalam-Keezhavadi Road in Tiruchi district, fulfilling a long felt demand of residents and motorists.

The bridge would replace the existing causeway, which during monsoon seasons was often flooded disrupting traffic. The new bridge would be constructed at a cost of ₹ 3.35 crore sanctioned under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme.

The Peramangalam-Keezhavadi Road, classified as an Other District Road (ODR), branches off from the Tiruchi-Thuraiyur Road. The existing piped causeway, situated near the famous Anna Kamatchi Amman Temple at Omandur, runs for a length of about 110 metres and is in a damaged condition, necessitating the construction of a bridge.

Due to the interruption in traffic during monsoon season, agricultural products could not be transported in time, causing losses to farmers. School and college students were also inconvenienced. As per the policy of the government, causeways on important ODRs are to be replaced with high level bridges, said a government order according administrative the sanction for the construction of the bridge.

Construction of the bridge is expected to benefit more than 20,000 residents of Peramangalam, Omandur, Thinnanur and Abinimangalam, besides visitors to the Omandur temple.

Expressing happiness over the sanction of the bridge, G.Ramesh Babu, a resident Omandur, said that it was a 15-year-old demand of the local residents and the sanction of the bridge came as a huge relief. The road is the main access route for students studying at the college in Puthanampatti and devotees headed to the Omandur Periyakovil, pointed out N.Saravanan, a commuter.

The Highways Department will soon call for tenders for the construction of the bridge, sources said.