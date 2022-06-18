New bridge to come up across Maruthaiyar

A new bridge would soon come up across the Maruthaiyar river on the Bujangarayanallur - Rasulapuram Road in Perambalur district.

The bridge, sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs.6.14 crore with assistance from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, would meet a long felt need of residents belonging to Bujangarayannalur, Ramalingapuram, Rasulapuram, Arunagirimangalam and Makkaikulam, Transport Minister S. S. Sivasankar said after laying the foundation stone for the project at Ramalingapuram panchayat on Saturday in the presence of Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya and other officials.

Mr. Sivasankar said the villagers have been complaining that they have to take a detour of about eight km to reach Ramalingapuram, Rasulapuram and other villages from Bujangarayanallur, for two or three months in a year when water flows in the Maruthaiyar river during the monsoon season.

The construction of the new bridge would provide quick and direct access to Ariyalur, the nearby district headquarters, for farmers and students of the villages. Farmers can transport inputs and farm produce from the villages without difficulty, Mr.Sivasankar said. The Minister also inaugurated a part-time ration shop at Makkaikulam.

He also inaugurated an oxygen generation plant established by the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation at the Perambalur Government Headquarters Hospital at a cost of Rs.27 lakh.