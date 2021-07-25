New bridge planned across Cauvery river

A new bridge across the Cauvery has been planned between Melachinthamani and Mambalasalai in the city.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru told reporters on Sunday that construction of a new bridge had become inevitable since the existing bridge had become weak due to improper repair and maintenance work under the previous AIADMK government.

Mr. Nehru, who earlier held a discussion with MLAs of the central districts on the demands of the people in their areas, said the existing Cauvery bridge constructed about 48 years ago had developed cracks. Hence, the State Highways had started preliminary works for formulating a plan for a new structure.

When his attention was drawn to reservations expressed by the people on expansion of municipal and corporation limits by merging adjoining town and villages, Mr. Nehru said the exercise was aimed at creating more facilities for the people. It would depend upon their receptiveness. If residents had objections to the expansion, the government would listen to them and desist from taking any decision in a hasty manner.

On the delay in acquiring a piece of defence land at Mannarpuram to complete the Aristo flyover bridge, he said sincere steps would be taken. As sought by the Defence Ministry, the State government had initiated a process to hand over alternate land site of same value. Once it granted the nod, work on completing the remaining portion of the flyover would begin. The Tiruchi Corporation would carry out the remaining work.

As far as the Smart City Mission projects were concerned, Mr. Nehru said the previous AIADMK government had spent 70% to 80% of allotted money. Work orders had been issued to various projects before the election. However, the DMK government had committed to completing all projects within the stipulated timeframe. Top priority had been accorded to expedite all pending works.

The Minister said most of the MLAs demanded quality roads, distribution of protected drinking water to areas where scarcity was reported, and expansion of underground drainage facilities in their areas. All possible steps would be taken to enhance basic amenities in Corporations and Municipalities.