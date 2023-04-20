New bridge collapses in Thanjavur

April 20, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A recently rebuilt small bridge under the Smart City Scheme in the Thanjavur Corporation limits collapsed on Thursday after a heavy goods carrier attempted to pass through it.

According to sources, the small bridge across a drain at Sirajudheen Nagar in the Keezhavasal area was rebuilt at a cost of ₹2.40 lakh as part of the ₹6.25 crore stormwater drain project taken up by the civic body under the Central government-sponsored Smart City Scheme.

Rebuilding of the eight feet wide 15 feet long bridge was completed by the contractor a fortnight ago and the facility wasn’t open for the public. However, on Thursday morning the driver of a sand-laden heavy goods carrier attempted to pass through the newly rebuilt bridge, and in the process, the bridge collapsed resulting in the vehicle hanging from the bridge.

The Mayor S.Ramanathan accompanied by the Commissioner K. Saravanakumar inspected the damage. Later the Mayor told the reporters that the contractor had come forward to rebuild the bridge at his own cost.

Meanwhile, the Thanjavur Corporation Opposition party leader, Manikandan of AIADMK claimed that local people did complain about the poor quality of work during the course of the construction work. Had the officials not neglected the complaints from the local people, the present situation would not have arisen, he added.

Endorsing his views, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam district secretary Rajeshwaran backed the demand for a “white paper” from the Thanjavur Corporation on the implementation of the Smart City Scheme already raised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

He also sought formation of a committee to look into the implementation of the Smart City Scheme in the town alleging that the funds received for this scheme had been diverted to other projects.