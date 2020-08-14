New block to keep COVID-19 patients in GH

PUDUKOTTAI
A new 350-bedded block, declared open by Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami through video conference from Chennai on Friday, would function as an exclusive COVID-19 treatment centre at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital.
The new building, meant to be the nephrology block, would now serve to treat COVID 19 patients. It has been constructed at a cost of ₹ 24.40 crore. Of the 350 beds in the block, 35 will be for intensive care. As many as 165 beds in the block have been provided oxygen supply. Latest medical equipment, including invasive ventilators and defibrillators, are available.
A fever outpatient clinic, examination room, a yoga hall and X-ray unit form part of the block. With the opening of the block, the Government Ranees Hospital would function as a screening centre and COVID Care Centre. Those found to have symptoms of COVID 19 and patients with co-morbidities would be referred to the COVID treatment block at the medical college hospital, an official release said.
