New Bishop for Diocese of Thanjavur

The Episcopal Ordination of Most Reverend T. Sagaya Raj as the Bishop of the Diocese of Thanjavur was held at Thanjavur on August 18.

According to the chancellor, Diocese of Thanjavur, S. Jothi Nallappan, the ordination ceremony that was held at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Thanjavur, on Sunday was conducted by the principal consecrator, Most Reverend Francis Kalist, Arch Bishop of Puducherry and Cuddalore, and supported by the co-consecrators, Most Reverend Anthony Pappusamy, Archbishop of Madurai, and Most Reverend Arokiaraj, Bishop of Tiruchi.

Following the ordination, Bishops, priests, nuns and laypeople across the diocese approached the new Bishop to offer their congratulations and blessings. The ordination of the new Bishop is anticipated to bring renewed vigour and inspiration to the faithful, guiding them in their spiritual and communal lives, the Diocese chancellor added.