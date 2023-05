May 24, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

S. M Ramanathan on Wednesday assumed office as General Manager in-charge and Head of BHEL-Tiruchi complex comprising the High-Pressure Boiler Plant (Unit I & II), Seamless Steel Tube Plant in Tiruchi, Power Plant Piping Unit at Thirumayam and Industrial Valves Plant at Goindwal in Punjab.

Till now he was General Manager-in-Charge, Operations, at BHEL, Tiruchi. He succeeds S. V. Srinivasan, Executive Director, who retired on superannuation on Wednesday.