New barrage at Mukkumbu opened again to discharge surplus water into Kollidam

August 03, 2022 20:26 IST

The newly constructed barrage across the Kollidam river was opened again on Tuesday night to discharge surplus water from Upper Anicut at Mukkombu.

It is the second time within two weeks that the barrage is opened to discharge surplus water following the heavy discharge of water in the Cauvery river from the Mettur reservoir. The barrage was opened on July 17 for the first time since its construction of it. The Kollidam river carried more than 40,000 cusecs for three days from July 20.

According to sources in the Water Resources Department, 2,000 cusecs of water was discharged into the Kollidam when the barrage was reopened on Tuesday night. As the realisation of water continued to increase at Upper Anicut, the discharge was stepped up to 5,000 cusecs within an hour. It went up to 50,000 cusecs on Wednesday morning.

The realisation of water at Mayanur barrage in Karur district was over 99,000 cusecs on Wednesday morning. As the day progressed it crossed one lakh.

Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, who formed an inter-departmental group to monitor the flood situation in the district, told The Hindu that 80,000 cusecs of water in the Cauvery river was realised at Mukkombu on Wednesday evening. The water flow downstream of the Cauvery from Mukkombu had been stepped up to 40,000 cusecs from 25,000 cusecs. The entire quantum of water was being discharged into Kollidam river.

He said he had received inputs that the discharge from the Mettur reservoir would be more than 1.30 lakh cusecs for at least a few days. Hence, a red alert had been sounded along the Cauvery and the Kollidam rivers. Besides police, the revenue, rural development, WRD, Public Works Department, Fire and Rescue Service personnel had been put on alert. A round-the-clock vigil would be maintained. The WRD had been asked to patrol along the bunds of the river. People had been asked not to venture into the river, Mr. Kumar added.