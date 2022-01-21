New barrage across Kollidam likely to be completed by May

Collector S. Sivarasu inspects the progress of construction of the new barrage across Kollidam river at Mukkombu on Thursday.

TIRUCHI

21 January 2022 20:08 IST

The new barrage being built across Kollidam river at Upper Anicut (Mukkombu) is expected to be completed by May, Collector S. Sivarasu has said.

“About 92% of the work has been completed and the remaining works are underway,” he said after inspecting the work progress on Thursday.

The barrage is being constructed at an estimate of ₹387.60 crore after a portion of the old barrage collapsed in August 2018. The regulator is being constructed 75 metres away from the damaged structure on the downstream of the riverbed. The work began in June 2019 and was scheduled to be completed in two years. However, construction had to be suspended intermittently due to release of surplus discharge in the Kollidam and the COVID-19 lockdown.

Providing details of the project, Mr. Sivarasu said the 766-metre barrage will have 55 vents. Construction of diaphragm and toe walls had been completed, and all 55 shutters installed. Works were under way on strengthening the river bund from Mukkombu to Tropical Butterfly Conservatory in Srirangam, taken up as part of the construction of the barrage. All the remaining works would be completed by May, he said.