August 03, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Cardiologists at a private hospital in the city have used a novel angioplasty technique to save the life of a renal patient with severe calcified coronary artery disease.

An official statement from Kauvery Hospital Heartcity on Thursday said that Dr Joseph Theodore, lead electrophysiologist and interventional cardiologist, carried out the ‘Orbital Atherectomy’ procedure, through a catheter-based system to break down the calcium deposits that cause stenosis (narrowing down) of blood vessels.

The technique uses a 1.25mm diamond crown to break calcium and enables coronary angioplasty (stent placement) to be completed. The device, which has different speed levels, is fitted with a pump, advancer, wire and lubricant.

Orbital atherectomy was introduced in India in February.