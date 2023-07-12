New Air Traffic Control Tower-cum-Technical Block at Tiruchi international airport to be ready in two years

July 12, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The non-metro Tiruchi International Airport will have a new Air Traffic Control Tower - cum - Technical Block in two years from now.

A formal puja ahead of construction of the new structure within the airport premises was conducted a few days ago by a Chennai-based construction firm which has been awarded the contract by Airports Authority of India (AAI), Corporate Headquarters, New Delhi.

The new project is part of the ongoing upgradation and expansion work at the airport where construction of a new integrated passenger terminal is apace besides a new apron and others. The multi-storeyed new ATC tower will come up between the existing passenger terminal building and the new one under construction.

Airport Director, Tiruchi, P. Subramani told The Hindu on Wednesday that the new ATC- cum- Technical Block would come up at a height of about 46 metres. It would be constructed in such a way to enable the air traffic controllers to have a 360 degree view of the entire airport and its vicinity. The existing ATC tower functioned atop the old airport building.

The entire project would be executed at a cost of ₹51. 49 crore and construction of the new tower would be completed in two years. The new tower would be taller than the upcoming new passenger terminal building, which was expected to be completed by December, he added.

The airport has more international flight movements than domestic aircraft operations. Tiruchi airport has direct connectivity with overseas destinations such Colombo, Dubai, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Sharjah and Kuwait. Overseas flights are being operated by the Air India Express, AirAsia, Scoot, Sri Lankan Airlines and Malindo.

According to Airports Authority of India statistics, the airport handled over two lakh international passengers during the period between April to May in the current fiscal.

