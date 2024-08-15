New Air Traffic Control Tower at Tiruchi airport to be ready by March 2025

The construction of the Air Traffic Control Tower-cum-Technical Block at the Tiruchi international airport is expected to be completed by March 2025, Airport Director G. Gopalakrishnan said on Thursday.

Mr. Goapalakrishnan, who spoke at the Independence Day celebrations at the airport, said the project is being executed with an investment of ₹60.75 crore.

The structure would feature an eight-floor ATC block and a four-floor Technical Block, he said and added that this would greatly enhance the air traffic services environment and help manage air traffic with precision and efficiency.

Over the past year, the year-on-year growth of flight movement had surged by 18% and the passenger movement by 15 %, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said. The recent introduction of flight services to Abu Dhabi from Tiruchi by the IndiGo airline and the launch of service to Bangkok by AirAsia from September 21 would strengthen connectivity with key international destinations offering more options to the passengers and establishing Tiruchi international airport as a vital hub in the region, Mr. Gopalakrishnan added.

