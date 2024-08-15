GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New Air Traffic Control Tower at Tiruchi airport to be ready by March 2025

The building is being constructed at an estimated cost of ₹60.75 crore; it will have a four-floor technical block as well as an eight-floor Air Traffic Control tower

Published - August 15, 2024 05:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The new terminal of the Tiruchi International Airport illuminated on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations.

The new terminal of the Tiruchi International Airport illuminated on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The construction of the Air Traffic Control Tower-cum-Technical Block at the Tiruchi international airport is expected to be completed by March 2025, Airport Director G. Gopalakrishnan said on Thursday.

Mr. Goapalakrishnan, who spoke at the Independence Day celebrations at the airport, said the project is being executed with an investment of ₹60.75 crore. 

The structure would feature an eight-floor ATC block and a four-floor Technical Block, he said and added that this would greatly enhance the air traffic services environment and help manage air traffic with precision and efficiency. 

Over the past year, the year-on-year growth of flight movement had surged by 18% and the passenger movement by 15 %, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said. The recent introduction of flight services to Abu Dhabi from Tiruchi by the IndiGo airline and the launch of service to Bangkok by AirAsia from September 21 would strengthen connectivity with key international destinations offering more options to the passengers and establishing Tiruchi international airport as a vital hub in the region, Mr. Gopalakrishnan added.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / air transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.