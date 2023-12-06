New agency engaged to impound stray cattle in Tiruchi

December 06, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In an attempt to intensify the enforcement drive against stray cattle menace, Tiruchi Corporation has roped in a new private agency to impound cattle wandering in the city.

A city-based agency has been engaged to impound stray cattle and horses affecting public movement. The agency was provided with three vehicles, including two special vehicles fitted with hydraulic lifts, to effortlessly impound and shift the stray animals to the safe shelter at Konakkarai.

The drive, which was suspended over allegations against the previous agency, caused the return of stray cattle to roads. The civic body has identified Central Bus Stand, TVS Tollgate, KK Nagar, Khajamalai, Woraiyur, Srirangam and other major areas, where the menace is rampant.

Meanwhile, the civic body, in response to complaints about stray cattle occupying the roads during the night, has assigned two special teams, consisting of 8 to 10 workers, with a vehicle to impound stray cattle in all five zones. The drive is being carried out during the night to the early hours of the following day.

The enforcement drive was launched on Saturday night, and so far about 30 cattle heads have been impounded from Melaguparrai, Tiruverumbur, Vayalur Road, Tiruchi-Dindigul highway, and Cantonment areas.

According to officials, the cattle owners, aware of the enforcement drive carried out by the Corporation during the day, are clandestinely releasing their cattle at night. “The cattle feed on waste dumped on the streets and are found sleeping on the roads, hindering vehicular movement. The owners retrieve the animals in the morning,” said a senior Corporation official.

The impounded animals were relocated to the Konakkarai safe shelter, where the cattle owners could pay ₹2,500 to ₹5,000 per animal as a penalty to retrieve them. Unclaimed animals will be auctioned by the civic body after a week.