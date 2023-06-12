HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New academic session begins with book distribution in Tiruchi

June 12, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Students with textbooks at Government Syed Murthuza Higher Secondary School in Tiuchi on Monday.

Students with textbooks at Government Syed Murthuza Higher Secondary School in Tiuchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

After summer vacation, schools in Tiruchi welcomed students of Classes 6 to 12 on Monday. On the first day of the new academic year uniforms, textbooks and other school items were distributed to government and government-aided schools.

Schools were initially scheduled to reopen on June 1. However, owing to the heatwave across the State, the School Education Department extended the summer holidays by a few days. Schools will reopen for students of Classes 1 to 5 from Wednesday.

According to the School Education Department officials, schools are likely to function on Saturdays to compensate for the extended summer holidays. “Schools need to function for 220 working days in an academic year. During the monsoon season, we may also have a few more holidays, and to compensate we have to hold classes on Saturdays,” an official from the school education department said.

For the initial few days, the teachers have been instructed by the school education department to continue its bridge course started last year to cover for learning gaps due to COVID-19. The course will cover all subjects for students from Classes 6 to 9, the official added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.