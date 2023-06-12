New academic session begins with book distribution in Tiruchi

June 12, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

After summer vacation, schools in Tiruchi welcomed students of Classes 6 to 12 on Monday. On the first day of the new academic year uniforms, textbooks and other school items were distributed to government and government-aided schools.

Schools were initially scheduled to reopen on June 1. However, owing to the heatwave across the State, the School Education Department extended the summer holidays by a few days. Schools will reopen for students of Classes 1 to 5 from Wednesday.

According to the School Education Department officials, schools are likely to function on Saturdays to compensate for the extended summer holidays. “Schools need to function for 220 working days in an academic year. During the monsoon season, we may also have a few more holidays, and to compensate we have to hold classes on Saturdays,” an official from the school education department said.

For the initial few days, the teachers have been instructed by the school education department to continue its bridge course started last year to cover for learning gaps due to COVID-19. The course will cover all subjects for students from Classes 6 to 9, the official added.