New 4D theatre at Anna Planetarium in Tiruchi proves to be a crowd-puller

November 16, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The number of visitors has gone up from 1,800 in July to 9,082 in October when the touched ₹3,04,830 in October after fresh content in the form of screening the ticketed Universe 3D movie was introduced

The Hindu Bureau

A still from the film Universe 3D, which is screened at Anna Science Centre-Planetarium’s new four-dimensional projection theatre in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The four-dimensional projection theatre featuring the ticketed movie Universe 3D, which was inaugurated on August 15, is proving to be a crowd-puller at the Anna Science Centre-Planetarium in Tiruchi. The number of visitors has increased from over 1,800 in July to 9,082 in October.

The popularity of the new theatre has led to a boost in income (from adult and children’s movie tickets and parking fees) from ₹68,785 in July to ₹3,04,830 in October.

“Earlier, only groups of schoolchildren used to visit us in large numbers; but the theatre has been drawing older visitors too since August 15, because of its fresh content. The October earnings include ₹2,97,630 in movie ticket sales alone,” R. Ahilan, Project Director, Anna Planetarium-Science Centre, told The Hindu. “This is an encouraging development as it can help us upgrade our facilities.”

Two computer-controlled Barco F80-4K7 phosphor projectors at Anna Science Centre-Planetarium’s new four-dimensional projection theatre provide an immersive experience in scientific studies for the viewers. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Two computer-controlled Barco F80-4K7 phosphor projectors on the periphery provide an immersive experience in scientific studies that debunk myths and show the size of the universe and earth’s place in it.

The new upgrade has replaced an opto-mechanical projector for the sky theatre donated by the Government of Japan, when the planetarium was opened to the public on June 10, 1999. “We are planning to screen a new film next month, and are confident that it will be a crowd-puller,” said Mr. Ahilan.

He said the planetarium’s premises, affected by flooding and water stagnation during the rainy season in recent years, will be improved with more facilities for visitors once the official sanction for the proposal is received.

