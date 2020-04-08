Nehru’s gesture to constituency

DMK principal secretary and MLA K.N. Nehru has decided to distribute rice worth ₹40 lakh to all households in Tiruchi West constituency.
Mr. Nehru, who inaugurated distribution of rice at a function here on Tuesday, said the lockdown had caused untold sufferings to the people of his constituency. People of all walks of life, including construction workers, load men, road workers, self-help groups, had been rendered jobless. They were struggling to meet their day-to-day expenditure. Hence, as a token of assistance it had been decided to distribute rice to all households in the constituency.
A total of 100 tonnes had been arranged at an estimated ₹40 lakh for distribution in 35 wards. Each ward had been allotted 250 bags and every household would get at least 5 kg. It would be distributed by DMK workers of the respective wards.
