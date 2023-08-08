Nehru promises to convey residents’ sentiments on service roads to Chief Minister

August 08, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With representatives of residents’ welfare associations remaining firm on their demand for building a service lane, rather than an elevated corridor along the city stretch of the Tiruchi-Thanjavur Highway, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru on Tuesday assured them that he would convey their sentiments to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

The Minister also promised to explore the feasibility of getting financial support from the Union government for the land acquisition for the project.

Mr.Nehru gave the assurances at a consultative meeting with representatives of residents’ welfare associations convened here on Tuesday in the wake of the stalemate over the project.

The meet was held amidst persistent demands for construction of services lanes along the 14.5-km stretch of the highway between Thuvakudi and Palpannai from residents living along the highway stretch and the stiff opposition to the land acquisition for the project by property owners who face displacement. The property owners had been suggesting the construction of an elevated corridor to avert the land acquisition. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for construction of an elevated corridor. However, the residents insisted that service lanes should be built.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Federation for Retrieval of Tiruchi-Palpannai-Thuvakudi Service Roads, represented by its chief organiser, S.Sakthivel, and organisers S.Subramaniyan, M.Shanmugam and A.Natarajan, and others, called upon the State government to expeditiously complete the land acquisition and pave the way for the service lanes.

Demanding that the land acquisition be completed within two months, Mr. Sakthivel called upon the authorities to initiate simultaneous steps to acquire vacant properties immediately; complete the valuation of properties and disbursement of compensation and get an order of the High Court vacated. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, in October 2019, had directed NHAI to take expeditious steps to build service lanes. Subsequently, a single judge ordered status quo based on petitions filed by a few traders. This order should be vacated as the earlier order was given by a two-Judge Bench, he said.

Responding to the views, Mr. Nehru pointed out that the State government was faced with a difficult financial situation. However, officials had suggested that a request be made to the Centre to bear the cost of the land acquisition for service lanes as the total expenditure involved would be much less than building an elevated corridor. “We will take immediate steps to explore this possibility. We will take up the issue with the Centre through the State Highways Minister and the Chief Minister,” he said.

However, he appealed to the residents to be patient. “We came here hoping to convince you to accept the proposal to build an elevated corridor. But we find that you are in no mood to accept the suggestion. We will convey your sentiments to the Chief Minister,” Mr.Nehru said.

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, who represents Tiruverumbur Assembly constituency, assured the residents that the government would stand by them. Steps were being taken to build consensus and get the project executed in consultation with experts and the Chief Minister, he said.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan and senior NHAI, police and revenue officials attended the meeting.