Nehru Memorial College re-accredited with A+ ranking

TIRUCHI

03 February 2022 19:43 IST

NAAC awards 3.28 CGPA out of 4

Nehru Memorial College, Puthanampatti, has secured 'A+' accreditation from National Assessment and Accreditation Council, with a CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) of 3.28 out of 4.

The institution’s performance was evaluated on the basis of seven quality parameters including curricular aspects, teaching-learning evaluation and research and extension activities. The college was accredited with ‘A’ ranking in the previous cycle.

The re-accreditation with A+ grading is valid for five years with effect from February 1, 2022. The college ranks among a handful of rural colleges across the country to have secured the grading, the institution has learnt from NAAC.

In its report, the NAAC appreciated adequacy of infrastructure and track record of 55 years in educational development of students from diverse socio-cultural, linguistic and economic backgrounds.

The NAAC Peer Team also lauded the research activities vision of the management and motivation of the faculty, Pon. Balasubramanian, president of the college committee, and Pon. Ravichandran, Secretary, said.