Nehru lays foundation stone for an aviary in Tiruchi

November 20, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

An aviary is set to come up next year on the banks of the Cauvery near Ayyalamman bathing ghat on the outskirts of the city. Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru laid the foundation stone for the project at Kambarasampettai on Monday.

The proposed bird park, close to the Tiruchi-Karur National Highway, will be established under the Namakku Naame scheme at a cost of ₹13.7 crore, including ₹4.57 crore as public contribution, in an attempt to improve leisure and recreational infrastructure in Truchi.

The District Rural Development Agency will execute the project. Last month, the State government had issued an order clearing the project.

Official sources said the riverfront was considered an ideal location to set up large enclosures for birds, replicating their natural habitat. The birds could fly within the protected environment in which theme-based structures of five landscapes of Kurinji, Mullai, Marutham, Neithal and Paalai that figure in Tamil Sangam literature will be created. Plans are afoot to set up a nature trail to facilitate visitors to walk around the enclosure.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Nehru said the aviary would be one of the largest of its kind in the State, with world-class infrastructure and expressed confidence that it would attract more than 5,000 people daily.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said the aviary would come up on 1.2 acres of land. The visitors would take at least four hours looking around various recreational infrastructure at the park. Apart from the aviary of small birds, exotic species, including ostrich and emu, will be kept in separate enclosures besides children’s play area, food stalls, and parking facilities for two-wheelers and four-wheelers on three acres of land.

Srirangam MLA M. Palaniyandi, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan, and senior officials were present.

