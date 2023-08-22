Nehru launches distribution of subsidised inputs under raindfed area development programme

August 22, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru on Tuesday launched the distribution of inputs to farmers under the Rainfed Area Development (RAD) Programme, with focus on promoting integrated farming in Pachamalai hills in Tiruchi district.

Under the RAD programme, beneficiaries are provided 10 goats or a cow/buffalo; vegetable / oilseeds/ millet crop seeds; hybrid seedlings of fruit bearing trees, apiary and vermicompost units at 50% subsidy. Hundred tribal farmers in the hills are to be provided the assistance under the programme to help improve their livelihood.

The Minister distributed welfare assistance under other schemes too at a function held at Kombai village.

Later, Mr. Nehru inspected the site for a proposed bus stand at Thuraiyur Perumal Malai Adivaram and Thuraiyur Chinna Eri.

N. Thiyagarajan, S. Stalin Kumar and C. Kathiravan, MLAs, Collector M .Pradeep Kumar and other officials were present.

