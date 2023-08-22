HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nehru launches distribution of subsidised inputs under raindfed area development programme

August 22, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru on Tuesday launched the distribution of inputs to farmers under the Rainfed Area Development (RAD) Programme, with focus on promoting integrated farming in Pachamalai hills in Tiruchi district.

Under the RAD programme, beneficiaries are provided 10 goats or a cow/buffalo; vegetable / oilseeds/ millet crop seeds; hybrid seedlings of fruit bearing trees, apiary and vermicompost units at 50% subsidy. Hundred tribal farmers in the hills are to be provided the assistance under the programme to help improve their livelihood.

The Minister distributed welfare assistance under other schemes too at a function held at Kombai village.

Later, Mr. Nehru inspected the site for a proposed bus stand at Thuraiyur Perumal Malai Adivaram and Thuraiyur Chinna Eri.

N. Thiyagarajan, S. Stalin Kumar and C. Kathiravan, MLAs, Collector M .Pradeep Kumar and other officials were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.