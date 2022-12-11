Nehru inspects progress of IBT work

December 11, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inspects the progress of the integrated bus terminal project at Panjapur on Sunday

:

Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru on Sunday inspected the progress of construction work of the new Integrated Bus Terminal (IBT) work and allied infrastructure at Panjapur on Tiruchi-Madurai highway.

Accompanied by Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan and the City Engineer Sivapatham, Mr. Nehru reviewed the progress of .the site improvement work, which is being taken up at a cost of ₹20 crore, besides the preliminary work to build the IBT. He directed officials to expedite the works.

The Integrated Bus Terminal project will be implemented with four components at an estimated ₹349.98 crore. Of this, a sum of ₹159 crore will be spent on building the bus terminal and ₹84.78 crores for establishing multi-utility facilities centre. Construction of a truck terminal will cost ₹65.90 crore and ₹40 crore will be spent on formation of roads and rainwater and storm water drains.

