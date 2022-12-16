Nehru inspects Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre

December 16, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru inspects the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M.R. Palayam near Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru inspected the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M.R. Palayam reserve forest near Tiruchi on Thursday. The Minister ascertained from the District Forest Officer, Tiruchi G. Kiran about the care and management of the captive elephants housed at the centre. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Nehru also inspected the proposed zoological park at M.R. Palayam. An official release said Mr. Nehru told the Forest Department officials that steps would be taken for obtaining funds from the State government to expedite works inside the zoo. Efforts would also be made to get funds for provision of basic amenities, entertainment facilities and creation of enclosures for animals, he said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US