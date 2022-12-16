Nehru inspects Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre

December 16, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru inspected the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M.R. Palayam reserve forest near Tiruchi on Thursday. The Minister ascertained from the District Forest Officer, Tiruchi G. Kiran about the care and management of the captive elephants housed at the centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Nehru also inspected the proposed zoological park at M.R. Palayam. An official release said Mr. Nehru told the Forest Department officials that steps would be taken for obtaining funds from the State government to expedite works inside the zoo. Efforts would also be made to get funds for provision of basic amenities, entertainment facilities and creation of enclosures for animals, he said.