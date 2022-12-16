  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022From Alvarez to Weghorst, here are the top 10 goals of the World Cup so far

Nehru inspects Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre

December 16, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru inspects the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M.R. Palayam near Tiruchi on Thursday.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru inspects the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M.R. Palayam near Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru inspected the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M.R. Palayam reserve forest near Tiruchi on Thursday. The Minister ascertained from the District Forest Officer, Tiruchi G. Kiran about the care and management of the captive elephants housed at the centre. 

Mr. Nehru also inspected the proposed zoological park at M.R. Palayam. An official release said Mr. Nehru told the Forest Department officials that steps would be taken for obtaining funds from the State government to expedite works inside the zoo. Efforts would also be made to get funds for provision of basic amenities, entertainment facilities and creation of enclosures for animals, he said. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.