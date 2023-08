August 06, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Sunday Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam and inspected the fallen down portion of “kodungai” (sun shade) on the eastern gopuram. Accompanied by Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mr. Nehru enquired with the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) officials of the temple about the incident. He directed the authorities to complete the repair works as early as possible.