Nehru initiates road project to link Punganur with Allithurai

December 16, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

ADVERTISEMENT

A road project to link Punganur with Allithurai in Manikandam block was initiated on Friday by Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru. The ₹1.65-crore project to lay road for a three-km stretch entails planting of 50,000 palymyra seeds on the roadside. The road would provide a connecting link to Somarasempet, Allithurai, Adhavatnur, and Kumaravayalur and is expected to be of high utility for school and college students in Punganur panchayat that has a population of about 10,000 people. Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Srirangam MLA M. Palaniyandi and senior officials took part.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US