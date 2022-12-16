  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022From Alvarez to Weghorst, here are the top 10 goals of the World Cup so far

Nehru initiates road project to link Punganur with Allithurai

December 16, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A road project to link Punganur with Allithurai in Manikandam block was initiated on Friday by Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru. The ₹1.65-crore project to lay road for a three-km stretch entails planting of 50,000 palymyra seeds on the roadside. The road would provide a connecting link to Somarasempet, Allithurai, Adhavatnur, and Kumaravayalur and is expected to be of high utility for school and college students in Punganur panchayat that has a population of about 10,000 people. Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Srirangam MLA M. Palaniyandi and senior officials took part.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.