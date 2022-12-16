Nehru initiates road project to link Punganur with Allithurai

December 16, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST

A road project to link Punganur with Allithurai in Manikandam block was initiated on Friday by Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru. The ₹1.65-crore project to lay road for a three-km stretch entails planting of 50,000 palymyra seeds on the roadside. The road would provide a connecting link to Somarasempet, Allithurai, Adhavatnur, and Kumaravayalur and is expected to be of high utility for school and college students in Punganur panchayat that has a population of about 10,000 people. Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Srirangam MLA M. Palaniyandi and senior officials took part.