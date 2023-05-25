Nehru inaugurates construction of model Corporation school in Tiruchi

May 25, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inaugurated construction of a model Corporation Higher Secondary School at Edamalaipatti Pudur in Tiruchi on Thursday.

Accompanied by Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan and Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan, Mr. Nehru inspected a model of the school building. “The project is being implemented on a 2.91-acre site in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar at an estimated cost of ₹9.90 crore sourced from the Corporation’s Education Fund. The civil work will be completed by November,” said Mr. Nehru.

The school will have hi-tech labs, a playground, a library, smart classrooms and an assembly area with an open-air stage. The school building will have ground and the first floors to house 16 classrooms, two staff rooms, two office rooms, one lab and two sanitary complexes.

At present, the Corporation elementary school and high school function on the same campus on Kaliammankoil Street. It is cramped due to shortage of classrooms. Since there is a spurt in enrolment, Classes VI to X will be shifted to the new facility once it is ready. Currently, 842 students are studying at the elementary school, and 722 in the high school.

Ongoing projects

Later, speaking to reporters, the Minister said ongoing development projects in Tiruchi district were planned to be completed within six months. Work on establishing the Olympic Academy and IT Park would begin soon.

Work on construction of the integrated bus terminus comprising a truck terminal and a multi-utility centre at Panjapur is progressing well and would be completed soon.

When asked about delay in commissioning some of the projects, he said that challenges in sourcing workers and cost escalation on construction materials were the reasons for the lapse. The road overbridge (ROB) near Tiruchi junction will be thrown open on May 29.

Mr. Nehru inspected the construction of the Integrated bus terminus along with the officials.

