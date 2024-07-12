Nehru inaugurates a slew of projects in Tiruchi district

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inaugurated recently completed government projects estimated at ₹248.61 crores in the district. Additionally, 6,176 individuals received welfare schemes worth ₹9.26 crore at the district collectorate.

Mr. Nehru said: “Under the Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin allocates ₹1,000 crore annually. Officials should consult with elected representatives to prioritise the necessary works under this fund.”

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Karur MP S. Jothimani, Tiruchi MP Durai Vaiko, Mayor Mu. Anbazhagan, District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Commissioner of Police G. Kamini, and Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan and local MLAs wre present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.