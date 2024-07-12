GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nehru inaugurates a slew of projects in Tiruchi district

Published - July 12, 2024 09:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
K. N Nehru awarded land pattas at at the Collector’s office in Tiruchi.

K. N Nehru awarded land pattas at at the Collector's office in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inaugurated recently completed government projects estimated at ₹248.61 crores in the district. Additionally, 6,176 individuals received welfare schemes worth ₹9.26 crore at the district collectorate.

Mr. Nehru said: “Under the Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin allocates ₹1,000 crore annually. Officials should consult with elected representatives to prioritise the necessary works under this fund.”

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Karur MP S. Jothimani, Tiruchi MP Durai Vaiko, Mayor Mu. Anbazhagan, District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Commissioner of Police G. Kamini, and Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan and local MLAs wre present.

