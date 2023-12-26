ADVERTISEMENT

Nehru appears before Tiruchi court

December 26, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Tuesday appeared before a Judicial Magistrate court in Tiruchi in connection with an election code violation case that was registered against him in 2016.  

The case booked by Cantonment police was that Mr. Nehru garlanded the statue of Periyar near Central Bus Stand in violation of the model code of conduct that was in place at the time. 

Mr. Nehru appeared before Judicial Magistrate - III Court. The next hearing is scheduled on January 11. Besides Mr. Nehru, Anbazhagan, the present Tiruchi Corporation Mayor, and a couple of others were also booked in the case, police sources said. 

