GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nehru appears before Tiruchi court

December 26, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Tuesday appeared before a Judicial Magistrate court in Tiruchi in connection with an election code violation case that was registered against him in 2016.  

The case booked by Cantonment police was that Mr. Nehru garlanded the statue of Periyar near Central Bus Stand in violation of the model code of conduct that was in place at the time. 

Mr. Nehru appeared before Judicial Magistrate - III Court. The next hearing is scheduled on January 11. Besides Mr. Nehru, Anbazhagan, the present Tiruchi Corporation Mayor, and a couple of others were also booked in the case, police sources said. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.