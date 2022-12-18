Negligence in UGD execution blamed for damage to pipelines

December 18, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Recurring incidents of sewage mixing with drinking water due to what the residents describe as “carelessness” on the part of those engaged in underground drainage (UGD) works have raised a public concern.

In order to increase the UGD coverage in the city, the Tiruchi Corporation has taken up phase II and phase III UGD projects simultaneously. While the phase-III project had been entrusted with a public limited company, the phase-II project was spilt into three packages and three contractors have been engaged to complete the works expeditiously.

The civic body that faced criticism from many quarters for carrying out the UGD work at a snail’s pace has taken several steps to expedite the project. While the works have almost been completed in some areas such as Kattur, parts of Cantonment and Woraiyur, it is under execution in several parts of the city.

Digging of main roads and the interior roads and lanes and by-lanes is the main component of works in order to lay underground mains and service pipes in the project areas. There had been a number of instances of workers engaged for UGD project damaging the drinking water pipelines, underground cables and telecommunication lines while digging the ground. The residents charged that the workers are not familiar with the areas and dig up the ground indiscriminately, damaging the telecommunication lines.

What is causing real concern to the residents is the recent incidents of damage of drinking water and sewage pipes while carrying out the UGD works. At least three incidents of damage to the sewage and drinking water pipes caused by the earthmovers were reported recently. It led to the mixing of sewage with the drinking water supplied to residents of a few localities, including Lawsons Road, Collector Office Road, Reynolds Road and State Bank Officers’ Colony. It forced the Corporation to suspend drinking water supply for several days to detect the damaged points and set right the issues.

Residents says that most of the workers and supervisors engaged in the UGD works have poor knowledge about the topography and the underground drinking water, sewage and communication lines. Moreover, they take up works in haste in order to complete the works due to pressure by work managers.

“There should be a mechanism to showcase the underground service networks before taking up UGD work in any area. The Corporation officials should apprise the supervisors and workers about the underground network in the project areas. All field supervisors should have a blueprint on the available infrastructure so as to avoid damage to any drinking water or sewage network,” says N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist in Thennur.