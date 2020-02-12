Neglecting mofussil terminus hardly a smart move

Redevelopment of Chathram Bus Stand taken up under Smart City Mission has surprisingly no provision for improvement to the mofussil bus terminus located close by.

Though it has been in existence for more than a couple of decades, the terminus outside Chathram Bus Stand in the city has been functioning around the overhead tank complex-Kamaraj Statue junction and along the road side towards Anna Statue junction in the absence of proper bus bays or shelters.

A large number of buses operating on Perambalur, Ariyalur and other destinations operate from the terminus. Located in a bustling place surrounded by educational institutions and business establishments, the terminus is being used by thousands of commuters, especially school and college students, everyday. Be it sun or rain, the commuters stand exposed as they do not have proper shelters.

With a slew of hotels, commercial establishments and a theatre complex in the vicinity, commuters have to jostle for space with vendors, visitors to the establishments and vehicles parked on the roadsides. There is no clear marking of the bus halts either. While some of the buses halt on the roadside in front of a cinema, many others operate from the open space around the Kamarajar statue roundabout.

The terminus lacks proper amenities such as toilets and drinking water supply and commuters have to depend on the facilities available at the town bus terminus. “It is a pathetic situation. How can the authorities turn a blind eye to the ordeal experienced by thousands of commuters every day?” wondered Vignesh, a college student who commutes to the city from Perambalur.

Tiruchi Corporation, which is investing over ₹17 crore to redevelop Chathram Bus Stand under the Smart City Mission, has surprisingly not included any component to improve amenities at the adjacent mofussil terminus.

“The mofussil bus stand is just an extension of the Chathram Bus Stand and has been crying for attention. Yet, the corporation does not seem to have any plans to improve amenities here,” fumed another student, who did not want to be identified.

“There are some basic parameters for a mofussil terminus. Here, there are no amenities. Buses are now parked around the OHT and Kamaraj statue in up to four rows, causing severe traffic congestion. Bus bays can be created along the entire stretch of road from Karur Highway to the Anna Statue Junction with proper shelters,” said N. Ramakrishnan, a civic activist.

Some years ago, the Corporation erected a high roof and executed development works at the town bus terminus. And it has chosen to make a big investment to redevelop the bus stand. The bus stand, situated on an area of less than three acres, will have 30 bus bays in two terminals.

The redeveloped bus stand will also have a parking lot for two-wheelers on the basement with a capacity to accommodate 350 vehicles, and 33 shops on the ground and first floors. Many also question the need for building shops at the bus stand.

“What is the need for building shops inside the bus stand, when you do not have adequate space even for buses and passengers? They could have considered the feasibility of having a multi-level bus stand” observed Gopalakrishnan, a resident.

Asked about the lack of amenities at the terminus during his recent inspection of redevelopment works at Chathram Bus Stand, Collector S. Sivarasu assures steps to remove encroachments and provide passenger shelters. He feels that the issue will be sorted out once the proposed integrated bus stand is established.